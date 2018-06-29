Potential economic boom in West Virginia could bring challenges to Wheeling area

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — If an anticipated industrial boom hits the Ohio Valley, Don Rigby said it could bring a need for housing and trained workers never experienced here

Rigby, executive director of the Regional Economic Development Partnership, was among those speaking during a lunchtime discussion on the local business climate Thursday at WesBanco Arena. The event was organized by the West Virginia Business Improvement Council. “If the cracker happens — and everything we can tell looks good for that — this region will stand challenges we never had before,” he told those present.

