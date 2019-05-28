Pearl S. Buck Birthplace hosting poetry workshop: ‘Take a Hike’

HILLSBORO, W.Va. — Poetry writers should mark the calendar: “Take a Hike” poetry workshop — lead by Kari Gunter-Seymour, Poet Laureate of Athens, Ohio — is set for Thursday, June 27, at the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace, located in Hillsboro, W.Va.

Kari Gunter-Seymour, Poet Laureate of Athens, Ohio

The workshop, made possible with support from The Calvin W. Price Appalachian Enrichment Series, will be held in the Sydenstricker Cabin on the property and is open to the public (pre-registration is recommended but not required), all levels of writers are welcomed. A $10 donation is suggested for attendance. Light refreshments and drinks will be provided. Please bring paper, pen and a digital camera and/or smart phone.

“Join poet, Kari Gunter-Seymour for a hands-on poetry workshop. At the beginning of this workshop participants will take a brief hike around the grounds surrounding the Pearl S. Buck birthplace. Using your camera or smart phone, each participant will capture an image or images, one of which will be used as inspiration to write a poem. The S.M.I.L.E. technique will be introduced to help enhance the thought process and sharpen focus. A selection of Pearl S. Buck quotes will be available (provided) to incorporate into the poems or use as epigraphs to help set the stage or suggest a theme,” organizers said.

Located in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Museum showcases the home in which the Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author was born in 1892. Although Buck spent a great deal of her life in China, the museum celebrates the influence that the home and the West Virginia lifestyle had on Pearl and how it shaped some of her major work throughout her life. The modest two-story, hand-built home, located in the town of Hillsboro, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on June 15, 1970. See more at http://www.pearlsbuckbirthplace.com





