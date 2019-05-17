Pallottine Foundation announces inaugural rounds of grant funding support for the nonprofit organizations

Release from Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, W.Va.:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.: The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, W.Va., is pleased to announce its inaugural rounds of grant funding support for the nonprofit organizations in the Tri-State area providing health related programs and services.

The Foundation created by the Pallottine Missionary Sisters in 2017, continues their caring legacy to the community. The effort began in Huntington in 1924 with the formation of St. Mary’s Medical Center. Through the Foundation, the Sisters will be able to ensure a continuum of care and outreach to the community they have served for so long and with such dedication, for many years to come.

Ray_Janell

“The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington seeks partnerships with non-profit organizations with the potential to empower individuals to lead lives of optimal health, self-reliance, and self-respect,” said Chief Executive Officer Janell E. Ray. “We are excited to offer funding support to local organizations that share our mission and vision of fostering systemic change and collective impact in our community. Our grant cycles open in May 2019 with funding awards announced in late September 2019.”

The Pallottine Foundation’s inaugural grants are divided into two categories: responsive grants to help nonprofits build their internal capacity; and invitation-only grants that support work in the Foundation’s one or more of its four focus areas: Food Insecurity; Mental Health; Substance Use Disorder; and Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation.

The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington was established in 2017 to continue the caring legacy of the Pallottine Missionary Sisters in West Virginia. The Foundation serves twenty counties in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio in its mission to support transformative health initiatives that foster systemic change, so that all individuals are empowered to lead lives of optimal health, self-reliance, and self-respect. Learn more about the Foundation and its grant programs athttps://pallottinehuntington.org/.