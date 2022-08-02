Packed leaderboard after three rounds at the WV Amateur Championship; Event concludes Wednesday

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The third day of the 103rd WV Amateur Championship on the Meadows Course at The Greenbrier, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston, sponsored by United Bank and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), saw a change in leadership from the second round.

Second round leaders Ryan Bilby of Follansbee and Noah Mullens of Milton were joined by Cam Roam of Huntington in a three-way tie for the lead at two under par 208 after three days of play. Brian Anania of Hurricane, currently tied for seventh, scored six birdies today, while Jacob Nickell of Wheeling, currently tied for 17th, scored six birdies and one eagle in the third round.

“Congratulations to those who made the cut leading into the final two rounds of play,” said Astorg Auto General Sales Manager Tyler Astorg. “This event is getting better each year with the partnerships of Astorg Auto, Mercedes-Benz and United Bank.”

“While the Meadows Course was in great shape today, competitors battled difficult windy conditions during the third round of play on the Meadows Course after a 40 minute weather delay before the first starting time this morning,” said The Greenbrier’s Head Golf Pro Hill Herrick.

Going into tomorrow’s final round, the leaders are:

Cam Roam of Huntington, (-2) 208;

Davey Jude of Kermit, (-2) 208;

Ryan Bilby of Follansbee, (-2) 208;

Noah Mullens of Milton, (-1) 209;

Pat Carter of Hurricane, (+1) 211;

Christian McKisic of Buckhannon, (+1) 211;

Brian Anania of Hurricane, (+2) 212;

Cory Hoshor of Scott Depot, (+2) 212;

Kyle Wensel of Wheeling, (+2) 212;

Mitchell Lehigh of Huntington, (+3) 213;

Cameron Jarvis of Barboursville, (+3) 213;

Nick Dent of Lewisburg, (+3) 213; and

Joseph Kalaskey of South Charleston, (+3) 213.

The 103rd West Virginia Amateur will continue through August 3rd at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 95 of the past 103 years. Click here for today’s leaderboard. Be sure to follow live scoring at wvga.org as well as on all WVGA social media channels. –

