By JENNIFER COMPSTON-STROUGH

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New details revealed Monday about a potential ethane cracker plant in Belmont County increased state and local officials’ optimism about the project.

Gov. John Kasich and JobsOhio’s John Minor joined PTT Global Chemical and Daelim representatives in officially announcing that the two firms are now partners in the venture — a development The Intelligencer reported earlier this year.

In discussing their plans, though, they disclosed that the scope of the project could double, bringing as many as 6,000 temporary construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs to Dilles Bottom. The partnership means that the potential investment could double as well, growing from the initial estimate of $5 billion to as much as $10 billion.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/03/optimism-about-ethane-cracker-abounds-around-ohio-valley/

