Optimism about ethane cracker abounds around Ohio Valley
By JENNIFER COMPSTON-STROUGH
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New details revealed Monday about a potential ethane cracker plant in Belmont County increased state and local officials’ optimism about the project.
In discussing their plans, though, they disclosed that the scope of the project could double, bringing as many as 6,000 temporary construction jobs and 500 permanent jobs to Dilles Bottom. The partnership means that the potential investment could double as well, growing from the initial estimate of $5 billion to as much as $10 billion.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/03/optimism-about-ethane-cracker-abounds-around-ohio-valley/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register