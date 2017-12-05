Ohio Valley leaders oppose versions of tax bill

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Murray Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO Robert Murray opposes the U.S. Senate’s version of tax reform because he said it will increase his company’s federal liability by $60 million per year.

Meanwhile, city of Wheeling officials, along with Wheeling Heritage Executive Director Jake Dougherty, oppose the version passed by the House of Representatives because it would cancel the Historic Preservation Tax Credit, which developers use to rehabilitate structures and attract new jobs throughout the city.

Both Murray and Dougherty will intently wait to see how the House-Senate conference committee addresses the differences in the bills moving forward

