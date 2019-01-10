Northern Panhandle lawmakers worry governor too optimistic about West Virginia’s finances

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — After Gov. Jim Justice unveiled his plans for 2019 on Wednesday, several lawmakers from the Northern Panhandle expressed doubt that the Mountain State can afford to fund his proposals.

Delegate Erikka Storch said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice gave no hints about what the next hour might bring as she stood with him outside the House chamber Wednesday evening. Storch, R-Ohio, was selected by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to escort Justice down the aisle to the podium for the annual State of the State address to House and Senate members.

“I asked him if he was going to start with a joke,” Storch said. “I asked him what he was going to talk about. … He gave no advance information.”