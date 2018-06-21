North Central West Virginia’s ‘McDonald’s of the future’ nearly complete

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — They haven’t started making the Big Macs and fries yet, but the new McDonald’s on Fairmont’s East Side is almost ready for business.

Randy Westfall, director of operations for eight McDonald’s stores in North Central West Virginia, said the new McDonald’s — dubbed the “McDonald’s of the future” — is 95 percent done.

It’s set to open 10 a.m. Thursday, June 28.

Westfall is excited as the opening date draws near.

