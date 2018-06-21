Latest News:
By June 21, 2018 Read More →

North Central West Virginia’s ‘McDonald’s of the future’ nearly complete

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

Lee Maxwell, an area supervisor for McDonald’s for Fairmont and Kingwood, shows one of the new touch-screen kiosks that have been installed at the new restaurant on Fairmont’s East Side.
(Times West Virginian photo by Eric Hrin)

FAIRMONT, W.Va.  — They haven’t started making the Big Macs and fries yet, but the new McDonald’s on Fairmont’s East Side is almost ready for business.

Randy Westfall, director of operations for eight McDonald’s stores in North Central West Virginia, said the new McDonald’s — dubbed the “McDonald’s of the future” — is 95 percent done.

It’s set to open 10 a.m. Thursday, June 28.

Westfall is excited as the opening date draws near.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/mcdonald-s-of-the-future-nearly-complete-photos/article_2d23e6c8-750a-11e8-9e94-a32f9ea61e1b.html

See more from the Times West Virginian

Posted in: Latest News, Uncategorized, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.