No decision from Senator: Manchin still unsure about stepping into WV gubernatorial race
By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has still not decided if he will run for Governor next year.
At the grand opening ceremony of the new Princeton VA (Veterans Administration) Clinic on Friday, Manchin said he has not made up mind and is in no hurry to decide.
“I want to do what is best for West Virginia,” he said, adding that he just finished one election and didn’t know if is ready to go through another one
