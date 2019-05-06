No decision from Senator: Manchin still unsure about stepping into WV gubernatorial race

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has still not decided if he will run for Governor next year.

Senator Joe Manchin watches on alongside Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, right, and other officials during the grand opening of the new Princeton VA (Veterans Administration) clinic, Friday. Senator Manchin said he has not made up his mind about running for Governor next year, and he is in no hurry to decide. (Bluefield Daily Telegraph photo by Jessica Nuzzo)

At the grand opening ceremony of the new Princeton VA (Veterans Administration) Clinic on Friday, Manchin said he has not made up mind and is in no hurry to decide.

“I want to do what is best for West Virginia,” he said, adding that he just finished one election and didn’t know if is ready to go through another one

Read the entire article

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph