New River Gorge work projects include visitor center roofs, weed-eating goats

By RICK STEELHAMMER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

National Park Service employees make their way along the Sandstone Falls Boardwalk with replacement materials for the boardwalk deck. (Gazette-Mail photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction projects involving boardwalks, visitor center roofs, a new campground and an enclosure to accommodate the return of a kudzu-eating goat herd to Thurmond are scheduled to take place this summer in the New River Gorge National River.

The largest boardwalk project underway this year involves replacing all the boards and handrails on the 25-year-old Sandstone Falls boardwalk, which traverses two New River islands and makes possible a half-mile loop hike from which to view a river-wide, 1,500 foot expanse of waterfalls dropping 10 to 25 feet.

“The work is expected to last all summer, but we’ll try to have the boardwalk open at least on weekends,” said Lizzie Watts, superintendent of New River Gorge National River.

Read the entire article

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail