Motorsports group looking at Mingo County as July 3-4 event site

Release from W.Va. State Senate Mark Maynard:

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Mingo County is being considered as the site for a dual motorsports event July 3 and 4, 2021.

West Virginia State Senator Mark Maynard and Tug Valley Area CVB executive director Wes Wilson met with Steve Strupp of ECTA.llc (East Coast Timing Association) to discuss Mingo County possibly hosting a dual motorsports event during the Fourth of July holiday.

“It would be a one-of-a-kind combined event featuring both a tarmac rally race on closed public roads and a half-mile trap speed competition,” Strupp said. “This area is a fantastic location to host such an event.”

Maynard said doth types of motorsport are ideally suited for spectators to enjoy. He explained his support:

— Cars are typically separated by 30 seconds while racing to provide maximum safety.

— Similar car enthusiast events attract competitors and crews from all over North America.

— Combined with event volunteers, management and spectators, both tarmac rally

— Speed trap competitions have the potential to bring a large economic impact and awareness to the local host region.

As well as the meeting, Shrupp and a group of West Virginia driving enthusiasts sampled some of the area roadways.

“Mingo County roads are excellent for the adrenaline rush speeds and technical driving that few events can offer,” said driver Michael Brewer.

Maynard said the next step is to present the proposal to the Mingo County Commission and the Department of Highways, and as soon as the ECTA gets the approval, the event will begin its final details.

The meeting was hosted by Marcella Charles, principal, at Mingo Central High School.