Mother’s Day weekend start of you-pick strawberry season at Clendenin area farm

By RICK STEELHAMMER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Emily Hunt carries two buckets of freshly picked strawberries Tuesday afternoon at Country Road House and Berries. (Gazette-Mail photo by F. Brian Ferguson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The time is ripe for picking first-of-season strawberries, and a Clendenin area farm makes it possible for Kanawha Valley urbanites to experience this sweet rite of spring with you-pick hours expected to begin this weekend.

Orders for fresh berries for Kanawha County’s Farm to School produce program are already being filled from the smaller of two strawberry fields at Country Road House and Berries.

“I’m seeing a lot of red berries in the larger field right now, so people will be able to pick their own berries here on Mother’s Day weekend,” said Angela Born, co-owner of Country Road House and Berries, in a cellphone report from the field on Wednesday.

