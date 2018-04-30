Morrisey’s wife lobbied on opioids for drug firm, disclosures say
By ERIC EYRE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — During West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s first three years in office, his wife lobbied federal lawmakers on opioid-related issues for drug wholesaler Cardinal Health, the state’s leading supplier of prescription painkillers, according to lobbying disclosures filed with Congress.
Denise Henry Morrisey lobbied federal lawmakers on legislation and rules that aimed to impose tighter regulations on hydrocodone, a powerful opioid painkiller sold under brand names like Lortab and Vicodin, according to seven lobbying reports filed between 2013 and 2015. Denise Morrisey signed all but one of the disclosures.
Between April and December 2013, she represented Cardinal Health on federal legislation called the Safe Prescribing Act of 2013, the disclosure forms show. That bill targeted hydrocodone prescribing, while Patrick Morrisey’s office was overseeing a lawsuit that accused Cardinal Health of fueling the opioid epidemic by shipping excessive amounts of hydrocodone and oxycodone to the state.
