Morrisey attends Labor Day breakfast in Eastern Panhandle

By ADRANISHA STEPHENS

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia’s economic future – as well as its past contributions, especially in terms of workers – was never far from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s mind as he made his way across the Eastern Panhandle Monday.

Morrisey spent time Monday morning serving breakfast to a large crowd at War Memorial Park for the annual Labor Day Breakfast, hosted by The Martinsburg Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Office, before traveling back to Charleston for work.

“This is an annual tradition, and I think it’s really important to get out and meet with people in the community,” Morrisey said. “I’ve been coming to this event every year for the last six or seven years. It’s really been gratifying because you really get to hear what’s on people’s minds.”

