Media Alert: Philanthropy WV sets Thursday virtual news conference on COVID response, giving efforts

Event is 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday; media participation information provided

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Philanthropy WV invites media and news outlet to a virtual news conference with leaders from Toyota, United Bank, Highmark, West Virginia American Water, the Bernard McDonough Foundation, WV United Way Collaborative, and others on Thursday, Nov. 19. from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Since the start of the pandemic, foundations, companies, and donors have united to support nonprofits throughout the pandemic in many ways. This virtual press conference will report on one aspect of philanthropy’s COVID response related to the impact from the Take 5 to Give 5 Day in May and the upcoming 2020 Giving Tuesday in December,” said Paul D. Daugherty, president & CEO of Philanthropy West Virginia.

To request the Zoom link to join the press conference, contact Daugherty at 304.692.9883 or [email protected] or [email protected]

Who: Toyota, United Bank, Highmark, West Virginia American Water, Bernard McDonough Foundation, WV United Way Collaborative, Philanthropy West Virginia, and individual West Virginia Community Foundations and United Ways

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2019 ~ 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hosted via Zoom; RSVP to [email protected] for Zoom Link details

What: Join West Virginia companies, foundations, and United Ways for a virtual press conference to highlight their collaborative giving and impact on COVID-19 response for nonprofit organizations and citizens across the state. The week of November 15-21 marks West Virginia’s Community Foundations Week.

This will include an update on the outcomes from the Take 5 to Give 5 COVID Match Fund program held in May 2020. This event raised over $510,000 providing critically needed funds for nonprofits to support their pandemic response and survival for all 55 counties.

Speakers include leaders from Toyota, United Bank, Highmark, West Virginia American Water, the Bernard McDonough Foundation, Upshur Cooperative Parish House, the WV United Way Collaborative, United Way of Marion & Taylor Counties, Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation, Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The program will also announce the Dec. 1, 2020 Giving Tuesday national campaign benefiting local West Virginia nonprofit organizations.

The virtual press conference is being hosted by Philanthropy West Virginia. For more details, please contact: Paul D. Daugherty, president & CEO at 304.692.9883 or [email protected]