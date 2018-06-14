Media Alert: Gov. Justice requests, receives resignation of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice today asked for and received the resignation of Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher.

The Governor expressed his appreciation for Woody’s service to the state of West Virginia.

“I consider Woody a friend, and he’s done a solid job in the area of economic development, Gov. Justice said. “Thrasher expressed to me that recent media attention had distracted from what he believed was his core mission, economic development and business opportunities for West Virginia.”

“I hope this allows us to turn our attention to the full recovery of all of the victims of the 2016 flood,” Gov. Justice added.

“I accepted this appointment because of my love for the state, and because of Governor Justice’s vision that West Virginia and its citizens should not settle for 50th, Thrasher said. “I want the Governor and this state to be successful, and I welcome the opportunity to help any way I can in the future.”