Media Advisory: Mac Warner for Governor Campaign to launch statewide Veterans and Military Families Coalition 

Retired Brigadier General John “Doc” Bahnsen to Serve as honorary chair of coalition

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Monday, March 27, the Mac Warner for Governor campaign will host a press conference and rally to announce the launch of statewide coalition and endorsements from veterans and military families from throughout West Virginia supporting Warner’s campaign.

WHAT: Launch of the “Veterans & Military Families for Mac” Coalition

WHEN: Monday, March 27th, Beginning at 4:00pm

WHERE: In Front of the WV State Capitol (Kanawha Blvd. Entrance)

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

“It has been more than 25 years since a veteran has been elected to serve as West Virginia’s governor,” said Warner. “I’m offering West Virginia voters leadership forged with a West Point education and a battle-tested 23-year career with the United States Army.”

The “Veterans & Military Families for Mac” coalition will be led by Brigadier General John C. “Doc” Bahnsen, Jr., US Army, Retired. General Bahnsen, a resident of Hancock County, is also a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He’s a highly decorated combat soldier and recognized as an air cavalry tactics pioneer. General Bahnsen is currently the most decorated veteran living in West Virginia.



More information on General Bahnsen can be found at this link: https://goefoundation.org/eagles/bahnsen-john-c-jr/

Campaign Website: https://macwarner.com/



