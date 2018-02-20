MCEA, AFT-WV representatives discuss upcoming work stoppage; school safety coordinator addresses training

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Representatives from the Marion County Education Association (MCEA) and the American Federation of Teachers of West Virginia (AFT-WV) addressed the Marion County Board of Education regarding the upcoming teacher work stoppage on Thursday and Friday.

Also at the meeting, the school safety coordinator discussed safety after the recent school shooting in Florida.

“First off, thank you so much for voting and passing the resolution in support of the employees’ efforts,” MCEA president Allyson Perry said. “We really do appreciate it and I know my members do as well.

“Obviously you have heard that the West Virginia Education Association, Christine Campbell of AFT-WV as well as the WVSSPA have called for a work stoppage on Thursday and Friday. We are having a joint meeting on Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. at East Fairmont High School to explain to our members and anyone else who is not affiliated and can come.”

Perry said that the goal of the meeting is to make those involved aware of the organized work stoppage and to discuss the mobilization of efforts.

Read the entire article: http://www.timeswv.com/news/mcea-aft-wv-representatives-discuss-upcoming-work-stoppage-school-safety/article_9773ad38-1605-11e8-b12c-071700010d5e.html

See more from the Times West Virginian