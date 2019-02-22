Marshall slated for new baseball stadium by 2021
By TRAVIS CRUM
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After decades of dashed hopes and false starts, Marshall University plans to have a new baseball stadium in Huntington within two years.
City and Marshall officials announced Thursday the completed purchase of the former Flint Group Pigments property, the future site of a 3,500-seat ballpark. Players are expected to take to the field by a March 2021 completion date.
The 8-acre property, located along the north side of 5th Avenue at 24th Street, is part of a vision to revitalize neglected industrial properties in Huntington’s Highlawn neighborhood.
