Marion County FFA Greenhouse educates and inspires

By ERIC HRIN

Times West Virginian

In the Marion County FFA Greenhouse, club advisor and agriculture teacher John Postlethwait, left, with students Bryanna Waddell, Raven Higgins and Makayla Lenhart tend to plants. (Times West Virginian photo by Eric Hrin)

FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Hanging flower baskets burst with color. Below them, flats of vegetables create a carpet of green.

The vibrant scene has come alive in the Marion County FFA Greenhouse, located beside the Marion County Technical Center along the Husky Highway.

Once again, the greenhouse is filled with plants raised by the students, who benefit from the experience in a variety of ways.

Read the entire article

See more from the Times West Virginian