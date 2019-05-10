Marion County FFA Greenhouse educates and inspires
By ERIC HRIN
Times West Virginian
FARMINGTON, W.Va. — Hanging flower baskets burst with color. Below them, flats of vegetables create a carpet of green.
The vibrant scene has come alive in the Marion County FFA Greenhouse, located beside the Marion County Technical Center along the Husky Highway.
Once again, the greenhouse is filled with plants raised by the students, who benefit from the experience in a variety of ways.
