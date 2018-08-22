Manchin: U.S. health care coverage at a crossroads

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., said health care insurance customers without pre-existing condition coverage could burn through their retirement nest egg in a fraction of the time it took for them to save it.

“Your illness would financially ruin you,” Manchin said Tuesday during an informal roundtable discussion about the Affordable Health Care Act with local religious and health leaders from the Eastern Panhandle at the Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown. “Everybody who comes with a pre-existing conditions, they are one illness away from catastrophic ruination as far as finances,” said Manchin, who faces Republican challenger West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for Senate re-election on Nov. 6.

