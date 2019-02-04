Logan educator presents opposition to West Virginia education omnibus bill
By DYLAN VIDOVICH
The Logan Banner
LOGAN, W.Va. — West Virginia Senate Bill 451, the education omnibus bill, was discussed at Thursday’s Logan County Board of Education meeting.
Leah Clay-Stone, a special education teacher at Logan High School, gave a presentation in which she compared the proposed bill to Ray Bradbury’s 1953 dystopian novel, “Fahrenheit 451.” Clay-Stone says she sent the typed presentation, entitled “Dystopian Observations, West Virginia Legislators and a Plea,” to every state senator, every delegate and Gov. Jim Justice.
“Are we on our way to our own dystopia?” Clay-Stone asks. “The Senate actually numbered a bill that dismantles public education 451, the temperature a fire must be for book-paper to catch and burn. I’m concerned SB 451 is passing through the Senate faster than the speed of the reckless, fast drivers in Bradbury’s novel.”
See more from The Logan Banner