Lawyers press for opioid pill numbers after judge OKs release
By ERIC EYRE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lawyers representing towns and counties in West Virginia and other states are making a barrage of requests for federal data that details shipments of prescription opioids to local communities.
At a federal court hearing Thursday, the leader of a group of plaintiff’s attorneys said he’s being bombarded by requests for the pain-pill data that U.S. District Judge Dan Polster has ordered the federal government to share.
“That has created a lot of attention and, frankly, distraction,” said Joe Rice, co-lead counsel in the national opioid litigation filed against drug manufacturers and distributors. “We’re getting a lot of pressure to start getting things out, and we need some time to be sure that what we’re producing — and what we’re getting — is a useful product.”
