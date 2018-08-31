Lawsuit involving Justice family companies handed over to US Marshals
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To collect a judgment from Gov. Jim Justice’s companies, lawyers for a Georgia-based packaging company are now contacting banks where the companies might do business.
Lawyers for WestRock, a company involved in a lawsuit with Justice’s companies, filed a writ of execution Wednesday and a writ of suggestion Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. It’s the next step in the process of recovering a $1 million consent judgment owed by James C. Justice Companies Inc., Southern Coal Corp. and Kentucky Fuel Corp., all owned by Justice’s family.
The writ of execution stems from a lawsuit filed by WestRock against the three companies. Justice’s companies and WestRock entered into a consent judgment in March 2018, which was also filed in the Southern District of West Virginia in July.
