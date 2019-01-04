Lack of snow, cold temperatures taking toll on WV ski resorts
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The natural snowfall and abundance of subfreezing temperatures that helped West Virginia ski areas open the 2018-19 season on solid footing have been in short supply in recent days, prompting one resort to suspend operations and others to reduce ski-able terrain.
Timberline Four Seasons Resort, in Tucker County, temporarily closed on Wednesday in order “to continue snowmaking when possible,” according to a notice on its website. In the notice, resort officials said they hoped to “reopen soon.”
“A January thaw is nothing we haven’t seen before,” said Joe Stevens of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association. “We had a strong Christmas, making it through the season pretty much unscathed. The weather period we’re in now will create limited terrain for some of our folks, but West Virginia still has the most open terrain in the region.”
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail