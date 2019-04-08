Ken Burns talks ‘Country Music’ series, credits WV roots for love of genre
By BILL LYNCH
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s hard to say precisely how much West Virginia contributed to the shape and sound of country music, but a lot can be said about how much West Virginians contributed to “Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns,” the upcoming Public Broadcasting Service documentary.
A lot.
Burns — who is known for a long string of acclaimed documentary films, among them “The Civil War,” “Baseball” and “Jazz” — said, “The first voice you hear in the film is Kathy Mattea and she’s also one of the last.”
