Justice shares more details on job training program for recovering drug addicts
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is requesting legislators pass him the ball to tackle substance use disorder still ravaging the state by allowing him to implement what he’s titled “Jim’s Dream.”
In Wednesday’s State of the State address, Justice asked for trust as he described his workforce training program that will pair with treatment of substance use disorders.
“I want it to be a dream that we can take our people off this terrible drug trail — and we can put them in a job, and we can give them real, live hope,” he said.
