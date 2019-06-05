Justice firms face legal troubles amid WV Governor’s residency case

By KATE MISHKIN and LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a big hearing scheduled for Wednesday in the case over his residency, Gov. Jim Justice’s family businesses faced more legal troubles this week, with the dismissal of a case The Greenbrier resort filed against its insurance companies and the threat of a lawsuit by environmental groups over water pollution at one of the family’s coal mines.

Justice’s family company, Bluestone Coal, was among a group of coal companies that received a notice of intent to sue for alleged environmental violations Tuesday from a coalition of environmental groups.

The companies received the notice one day after a U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit in which several Justice entities related to The Greenbrier claimed insurance companies had failed to pay the entities the more than $100 million in claims it made over damage the resort sustained during the June 2016 flood.

