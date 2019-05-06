Huntington’s Camden Park set to host coaster enthusiasts from 26 states

By DAVE LAVENDER

The Herald-Dispatch

Parkgoers ride the Big Dipper, a wooden rollercoaster at Camden Park in Huntington. (Herald-Dispatch file photo)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Elizabeth and Evangelos Ringas have had more ups and down than your average married couple.

But that’s a good thing, and bound to happen when you’re both a little crazy for roller coasters.

The Virginia-based couple and nearly 200 fellow members of American Coaster Enthusiasts will be descending upon the 1903-built, family-owned Camden Park this Sunday to show the historic park and its roller coasters some love.

