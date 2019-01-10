Huntington-area leaders respond positively to governor’s State of State address
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pleased both Republicans and Democrats on Wednesday night with a State of the State address that addressed education, jobs, addiction and tourism, to name a few.
Area legislators, plus Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert, said they were happy with Justice’s agenda.
Del. Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said as the chairman of the Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse Committee, he heard a lot he was excited about, particularly “Jim’s Dream,” a workforce development program for those in recovery.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch