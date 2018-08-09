Hoyer: 17 houses now completed under RISE WV program
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Roughly 60 days into the West Virginia National Guard’s stewardship of a troubled, federally funded disaster recovery program, progress continues to inch forward, according to its new chief.
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, National Guard adjutant general, said at a news conference Wednesday that RISE West Virginia has completed construction on 17 houses, with one more to come within the next two days.
There are 49 houses currently under construction. Of the 435 cases active with RISE, 163 units will need full reconstruction; 157 will need some form of rehabilitation; 109 will require mobile home replacement units; and six properties still need to be assessed.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/hoyer-houses-now-completed-under-rise-wv-program/article_3643fe4c-108a-5da1-91b3-bee2cb939a3c.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail