House Democrats grow impatient with pace of impeachment inquiry

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee are ready to move on articles of impeachment on the only justice left on the bench under federal indictment.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the minority members of the committee said there was enough evidence to present articles of impeachment against Justice Allen Loughry. The minority plans to present a draft resolution with the impeachment articles at the committee’s next meeting on Monday.

“Enough is enough,” said Delegate Barbara Fleischauer, D-Monongalia, the minority chair for the committee. “We have been in special session looking at this for over five weeks and the evidence we have seen on Justice Loughry just confirms what was already found in three prior investigations.”