Honoring the 75: Marshall University memorial service set for noon today

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The annual memorial service honoring the 75 victims of the 1970 Marshall plane crash is scheduled for noon Wednesday, Nov. 14, on the Memorial Student Center plaza where the Memorial Fountain stands. A site at www.Herald-Dispatch.com titled “1970 Marshall Plane Crash: The Real Story” is full of information:

• Original game stories and rosters of the 1970 and ’71 teams.

• Photo galleries of teams, Fairfield Stadium and more.

• Biographical information about the victims.

• Stories about Jack Lengyel, Nate Ruffin and Red Dawson.

• A history of Marshall football.

See more from The Herald-Dispatch