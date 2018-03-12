Latest News:
By March 12, 2018 Read More →

Heroin(e) on the Red Carpet at Oscars

By DOUGLAS IMBROGNO

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Producer and Director of Photography Kerrin Sheldon, Director Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Cabell County Judge Patricia Keller and Necia Freeman, who runs Backpacks & Brown Bags Ministry, stand on the red carpet at the Academy Awards March 4 in Los Angeles. The short documentary, “Heroin(e),” featuring Rader, Freeman and Keller, was a nominee.
(Submitted photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the end, “Heroin(e)” did not win the Oscar for which it was nominated in the Best Documentary Short category at this year’s ceremony, held March 4 in Los Angeles.

 But the director Elaine McMillion Sheldon and her cast and crew looked fine getting there.

And that smashing green dress McMillion Sheldon is wearing? Is it designer? Indeed.

“Australian designer Johanna Johnson watched the film on Netflix and was so moved by the women and their stories that she offered to make me a custom gown,” Sheldon said. “So that was awesome.”

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, Uncategorized, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.