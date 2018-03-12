Heroin(e) on the Red Carpet at Oscars
By DOUGLAS IMBROGNO
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In the end, “Heroin(e)” did not win the Oscar for which it was nominated in the Best Documentary Short category at this year’s ceremony, held March 4 in Los Angeles.
And that smashing green dress McMillion Sheldon is wearing? Is it designer? Indeed.
“Australian designer Johanna Johnson watched the film on Netflix and was so moved by the women and their stories that she offered to make me a custom gown,” Sheldon said. “So that was awesome.”
