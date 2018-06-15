Grow with Google tour heads to Charleston 

Google Event Aims to Create Skilled Workforce of the Future in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Google announced today that it is coming to Charleston as part of the their Grow with Google initiative to help create economic opportunity in communities across the United States. Grow with Google will host a free, one-day event at the Clay Center on July 23rd to help job seekers and small business owners improve their digital skills.

“Making sure West Virginians have the skills and the technical knowledge they need to succeed in the workforce is critical as we work to grow and diversify our economy. Not only is it important to helping prepare individuals for success both today and in the future, but it’s also important to creating new and innovative opportunities that can improve our state’s economic potential,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said. “This initiative provides a chance for West Virginians to learn and grow in ways that will empower them to take full advantage of the growth, the opportunity, and the progress we are creating in our state. I’m excited to join with Google and their community partners to bring this event to Charleston. Combined with the success we have seen through my Capito Connect plan, as well as legislative solutions and other efforts to improve connectivity in West Virginia, programs like this one will lead to a brighter future for West Virginians.”

The free event will take place inside the Clay Center from 9 AM to 4 PM on July 23. The Grow with Google event will feature two different workshops. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on sessions, led by Google staff, on topics such as online tools for small businesses, email basics, and search engine optimization.

Google is partnering with several community organizations including: Charleston Area Alliance, Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau, Charleston Main Streets, The Edventure Group and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“By bringing the Grow with Google Tour to Charleston, we hope to provide learners with the digital skills necessary to succeed in the new economy,” said Tia Bethea, Community Engagement Manager for Grow with Google. “We are grateful to have Senator Capito working alongside us on this event and value her deep commitment to digital literacy for her constituents.”

To learn more about the free event and to register, visit g.co/GrowCharleston. Space will be limited; so please register in advance.