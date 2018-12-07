Green Bank Elementary School robotics team named state champions

The Inter-Mountain

GREEN BANK, W.Va. — On Saturday, the Green Bank Elementary Middle School’s robotics team took first place in the West Virginia First Lego League Tournament and will representing all of West Virginia (and be one of the teams representing the United States) at the World Championship Festival next spring.

First Lego League competitions consist of three parts — designing, building and programming a robot to successfully navigate a wide variety of missions and obstacles on a table-top playing field (using the Lego EV3 platform), coming up with a real-world solution to a research problem, and showing a high level of team work and professionalism throughout all their work.

This year’s research problem is to identify a physical or social problem faced by humans during long duration space exploration, and design an innovative solution to that problem. The team chose human isolation on long space voyages as the problem they wished to help solve, and have come up with an innovative design for a robotic pet (“Space Pet 2.0”) which can help alleviate many of the problems associated with isolation and depression in astronauts.