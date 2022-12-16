Governor Justice makes two major announcements for West Virginia

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. —Gov. Jim Justice, in a public address Wednesday, made announcements regarding two specific topics benefiting West Virginia and its citizens.

The first focused on the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and the other on the allocation of federal funds for bridge work around the state.

“We are announcing today that we are the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations,” Justice said.

He went on to add that the digitization of those services will help eliminate long lines at local DMV offices…

