Governor appoints Armstead, Jenkins to W.Va. Supreme Court

WVPA Staff Report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice today (Saturday, Aug. 25) appointed Tim Armstead, former speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates, and U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

“Both of these appointees are true conservatives, and both have the honor and integrity we need to restore trust to our highest court. These men have dedicated their lives to serving the people of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said Saturday, during a small ceremony in the Governor’s Office at the Capitol. More than 25 family and friends, along with media, filled the room for the Saturday announcement.

Speaking of the recent Supreme Court controversies, Justice said West Virginians “lost some level of confidence and some level of trust” in the state’s highest court and the state had suffered a “black eye” on the national level.

With the appointment of Armstead and Jenkins to the court, Justice said West Virginia can start to repair the damage and “show the nation how committed we are as West Virginians to having a solid court. In my opinion, without any question, a conservative court. A court that reflects the strength and the conservative values of our people. That’s what West Virginians are all about … faith-based people, good people, people that know the different between right and wrong. …”

Armstead will fill the Division 1 seat formerly held by Justice Menis Ketchum. Jenkins will fill the Division 2 seat, formerly held by Justice Robin Davis. Armstead has already resigned as Speaker of the House and as a Delegate for the 40th District. Jenkins said Saturday he will resign from the House of Representatives to accept the appointment.

Armstead and Jenkins serve until new justices are elected in a special election to coincide with the general election on November 6. Both appointees have also filed as candidates for their respective seats.

Justice said their willingness to run for the offices was a factor in the selection of Armstead and Jenkins. “We don’t need to be in a state of flux. I wanted someone who was willing to run again,” Justice said, explaining there is no guarantee Armstead or Jenkins will win in November, but appointing candidates who would not run for the seats assured more instability.

Justices Davis and Ketchum both resigned from the court, Their actions came after months of controversy, including a federal investigation and the West Virginia House of Delegates consideration of impeachment proceedings against the justices. Ketchum recently pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

The West Virginia Legislature is currently considering impeachment proceeding again the three remaining justices: Margaret Workman, Beth Walker and Alan Loughry, who is also under federal indictment.

Saturday’s announcement came after West Virginia’s Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission interviewed candidates for the District 1 seat on Thursday and the District 2 seat on Friday. The JVAC submitted their recommendations for both seats to Governor Justice Friday afternoon (Aug. 24).

The list for the Division 1 included: Armstead, Stephen R. Crisp, Robert J. Frank, and D. C. Offutt, Jr.

The list for the Division 2 included: Gregory B. Charts, James Victor Flanagan, Jenkins, William Schwartz and Martin P. Sheehan.

Below are the released biographies for Jenkins and Armstead:

Jenkins: A native of Huntington, Evan is proud to call West Virginia his home and has long been dedicated to serving its residents. In 1994, Evan was elected to serve in the West Virginia House of Delegates, where he represented Cabell and Wayne counties for three terms from 1995 to 2001. In 2002, he was elected to the West Virginia Senate, where he served three terms fro 2003 to 2015. As a state legislator, Evan championed job creation, children’s issues, public safety and fiscal responsibility.

He was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2014 and was sworn in on Jan. 6, 2015. Evan has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Florida and a Juris Doctor from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. He previously served as the executive director of the West Virginia State Medical Association and taught business law at Marshall University.

Evan and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Huntington with their three children. He is active in the community as a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Huntington and has served as a volunteer leader for the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State Area.

Armstead: Tim Armstead is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Charleston with a Bachelors Degree in Political Science and History and a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law where he served on the West Virginia Law Review and was named best oralist in the Baker Cup Moot Court competition before the then current justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. He has more than 27 years of experience in private legal practice and government service.

He served as executive assistant to the chief of staff for Governor Cecil H. Underwood and served as a law clerk for United States District Judge David A. Faber. He has also worked as an attorney for the law firm of Spilman, Thomas, Battle and Klostermeyer, served as an associate at Carey, Hill and Scott and was an attorney with the firm of Steptoe & Johnson. He also has nearly 15 years of experience as an in house attorney in the natural gas industry.

For the past two decades, Tim Armstead has served the citizens of northern Kanawha County as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. Prior to beginning his service as Speaker of the House in 2015, Armstead served as Minority Leader and as the Minority Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

Armstead and his wife of 28 years, Anna, live in Elkview. They are parents of one daughter, Katie Armstead Ferrari, who, along with her husband Aaron recently welcomed their first child, Ben.