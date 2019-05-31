Gov. Justice to hold campaign town hall event at a Wood County business on Tuesday

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A town hall meeting with the governor of West Virginia will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at a local manufacturer, organizers said.

Gov. Jim Justice will be at Conley Fabrication, located off W.Va. 14 on Conley Drive, where he’ll “talk about just everything,” company owner and organizer Roger Conley said.

Conley began planning the session with the governor in April at a meeting with the chief executive in Charleston where Conley said they talked about infrastructure, roads, jobs and the economy and other issues of importance on a state and local level. The town hall will be open to all issues, he said.

