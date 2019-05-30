Free, guided National Trails Day hikes planned for Saturday at sites across West Virginia

By RICK STEELHAMMER

From left, Annemarie Sanchez, 6, Lella Sanchez, Lana Sanchez, Henry Mullins, 1, Robert Mullins and Lilah Mullins, 3, walk along the Snipes Trail in Kanawha State Forest on Wednesday afternoon. (Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Free guided hikes and other outdoor activities will be offered on public lands across West Virginia on Saturday in recognition of National Trails Day.

Begun in 1993 by the American Hiking Society as a way to introduce people to trails in their area, National Trails Day drew nearly 110,000 people in 50 states to nearly 1,200 hikes and other activities.

This year, National Trails Day events will take place at more than a dozen West Virginia locations, including four in Kanawha State Forest.

