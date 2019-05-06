Former WV Commerce Secretary Thrasher, Governor’s Office trade barbs over RISE program

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It has been 11 months since Woody Thrasher, the former secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, resigned at the request of Gov. Jim Justice. Now, the Republican candidate for governor is speaking out about the program that led to his ouster, while the Governor’s Office pushes back.

Gov. Jim Justice, left, and former Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher at a press conference in 2018. (W.Va. Governor’s Office photo)

Thrasher sat down Thursday for his first interview regarding the RISE West Virginia disaster relief program since he resigned June 14, 2018.

“At the time, I did not make comment on that because I thought it was awfully important for the program to go forward because it impacted a thousand families or so,” Thrasher said at the offices of the engineering firm he started with his father in the 1980s.

