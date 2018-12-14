Latest News:
Former Freedom Industries site sold to Clendenin business owner

By KATE MISHKIN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

One of the units at the former Freedom Industries site, in Charleston, is seen Thursday. The building and property were sold at auction for $375,000 to Clendenin businessman Jim Shafer.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of an equipment sales company will now own the former Freedom Industries site in Charleston.

Jim Shafer, owner of Shafer Equipment LLC, a Clenendin-based company, bought the property Thursday afternoon at an auction on the site. The property sold for $375,000, but the first bid came in at $230,000.

“I figured it’d go a little more, tell you the truth,” he said. “West Virginia’s a little slow right now, so that makes a difference, too.”

