Former Freedom Industries site sold to Clendenin business owner
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of an equipment sales company will now own the former Freedom Industries site in Charleston.
Jim Shafer, owner of Shafer Equipment LLC, a Clenendin-based company, bought the property Thursday afternoon at an auction on the site. The property sold for $375,000, but the first bid came in at $230,000.
“I figured it’d go a little more, tell you the truth,” he said. “West Virginia’s a little slow right now, so that makes a difference, too.”
