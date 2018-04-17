Floods prompt state of emergency in 10 West Virginia counties
Staff reports
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A state of emergency was declared for 10 West Virginia counties Monday after heavy rainfall caused significant flooding.
Gov. Jim Justice issued the declaration Monday afternoon for Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties, according to a news release issued by his office.
About 2 to 3 inches of rain fell in North-Central West Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. Charleston saw about 1.3 inches of rain.
