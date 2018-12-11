Flights to both Marshall, WVU bowl locations available at Huntington Tri-State Airport

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans looking to attend their team’s bowl game this season can check travel arrangements off their list thanks to one airline.

Allegiant Air at Huntington Tri-State Airport has flights to both the Tampa and Orlando area airports, the destinations of the bowl games for both Marshall and West Virginia University.

Allegiant’s flight schedule shows a flight leaving from Huntington Tri-State Airport at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 14, to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport in the Tampa area, the destination of the Marshall game.

