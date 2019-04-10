First WVU Tech women’s leadership conference sets students up for success

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Strong. Happy. Empowered.

That’s what the word “she” stood for Friday where more than 70 women gathered on the WVU Tech campus in Beckley to participate in the inaugural Women’s Leadership Conference.

WVU Tech officials said the refrain set the tone for the conference where female students, faculty and staff spent the day with women who have carved out powerful careers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

