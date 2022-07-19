First day of WV Junior Amateur Championship concludes at Sleepy Hollow

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship, for players under 18 and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), concluded the first day of play at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club on Monday.

Leaders after the first of day of play are Bryson Beaver of Elkview leading the boys’ championship division with a three under par 69, and Taylor Sargent of Milton leading the girls’ championship division with a five over par 77.

“We love the chance to support youth golf and we’re excited to host the WVGA Junior Amateur Championship with such a good crew of Junior golfers,” said Sleepy Hollow Head Golf Professional Jimmy Harrison. “We’ve got some good juniors who play here and we think they can compete in every division, especially since the course is in good condition.”

Other division leaders after the first day are:

Boys 12 and under: Wyatt Maynard of Barboursville;

Boys 13-14: Tommy Evans of Charles Town; and

Girls 10-14: Audrey Kerr of Bridgeport.

The final day of the WV Junior Amateur Championship began today at 8:30 a.m.

Click here for a complete list of today’s final scores.



For more information, please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our

privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.