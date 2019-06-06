Feds recommend contempt penalty for Gov. Justice, son

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Labeling the company a “shell,” federal investigators are recommending the courts ignore Justice Energy Co. and go directly after Gov. Jim Justice and his son instead.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia filed a motion Wednesday asking the court to enter an order allowing it to go directly after Justice and his son, Jay Justice, for a $1.2 million contempt fine.

The motion, referred to as piercing the corporate veil, would allow the court to go directly after Justice for a nearly six-year-old case brought by James River Equipment for more than $148,000 in coal mining parts and equipment that Justice Energy ordered, but never paid for.

