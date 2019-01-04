Federal government shutdown continues as West Virginians demand action

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — As the federal government sputters by as of day 13 with no funding, West Virginians are calling on both sides to come together and turn the lights back on.

In Parkersburg Thursday, members of Wood County Indivisible marched from Bicentennial Park to the offices of U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. Approximately 25 people came out to celebrate the first day of Democratic Party control of the House of Representatives and encourage McKinley to support a clean government funding resolution with no border wall funding. “We’re here today on the historic first day of the 116th Congress to send a message to our Congressman David McKinley that we’re watching him, that we’re expecting him to engage in bipartisan support of the reform of our government,” said Jeanne Peters, founder of Wood County Indivisible.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel