Ex-Supreme Court justice Ketchum pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/ex-supreme-court-justice-ketchum-pleads-guilty-to-federal-wire/article_2de378e7-e9d3-5108-88ce-e79a4b66de61.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail