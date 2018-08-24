Ex-Supreme Court justice Ketchum pleads guilty to federal wire fraud
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Menis Ketchum pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court.
Ketchum, 75, entered his plea Thursday morning before U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver Jr. in federal court.
At the exact same time as Ketchum’s plea hearing, suspended West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry was in another courtroom before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dwane Tinsley being arraigned on the third indictment filed against him since June.
