Latest News:
By August 24, 2018 Read More →

Ex-Supreme Court justice Ketchum pleads guilty to federal wire fraud

By LACIE PIERSON

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Menis Ketchum asks a question during arguments in front of the court in 2016. Ketchum pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in federal court on Thursday.
(Gazette-Mail file photo by Kenny Kemp)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice Menis Ketchum pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court.

Ketchum, 75, entered his plea Thursday morning before U.S. District Judge John Copenhaver Jr. in federal court.

At the exact same time as Ketchum’s plea hearing, suspended West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry was in another courtroom before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dwane Tinsley being arraigned on the third indictment filed against him since June.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/cops_and_courts/ex-supreme-court-justice-ketchum-pleads-guilty-to-federal-wire/article_2de378e7-e9d3-5108-88ce-e79a4b66de61.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, Uncategorized, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.