Energy and environmental lobbyists consider resources, priorities looking ahead to West Virginia legislative session

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lobbying state lawmakers is a simple concept to Charlie Burd, registered lobbyist and executive director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia.

“I like green, you like blue, and they’ve got to make a decision. That’s how it works,” Burd said. “They have a decision to make, and you’re trying to convince them green, and somebody else is trying to convince them blue.”

With the West Virginia Legislature’s annual 60-day regular session scheduled to begin Wednesday, Burd’s oil and gas industry association is one of many energy and environmental groups that will try to influence lawmakers with heightened stakes.

Energy producers that already were struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic are worse off nearly a year into the crisis, and now’s the time for industry representatives to intensify lobbying lawmakers for relief.

“The 60-day session sort of becomes the pinnacle of lobbying and educational briefings that take place throughout the year,” said Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association…

